2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.(Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.

Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
EU regulators order Google to break up digital ad business over competition concerns
The Crocs slides are reimagined with some added heat so you can remember to “Live Mas” with...
Taco Bell and Crocs partner up for summer shoe wear
The Crocs slides are reimagined with some added heat so you can remember to “Live Mas” with...
Taco Bell partners with Crocs for new summer shoe
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, June 14
First Alert: Wednesday morning, June 14