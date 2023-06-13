Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden hosted a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It was Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant
Michigan State Police
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023

Latest News

“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated...
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war homecoming
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war ho
Thieves used a truck to steal an ATM from a store, destroying most of the storefront in the...
Video shows thieves using truck to rip ATM from convenience store
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
Amazon Web Services outage causes some websites to go dark
Northwood Esports wins back-to-back national championship