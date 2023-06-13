Border patrol seizes more than 200 pounds of cocaine during inspection in Port Huron

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found 217 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry Thursday.

A large amount of cocaine was found when officers inspected an outbound commercial cargo on June 8 mixed with a shipment of goods.

“This discovery underscores the reality of ongoing efforts by drug trafficking organizations to circumvent our laws and traffic illicit substances for gain,” said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka.

CBP said the driver of the vehicle will face federal prosecution.

The illegal cargo was seized, and the tractor and trailer were detained pending further investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michigan State Police
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant
Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023

Latest News

Whitetail Deer
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025
Michigan man sentenced after recording himself torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, June 13
Northwood Esport's team
Northwood Esports wins back-to-back national championship
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe