Cass City looking to make school history

By Mark Pearson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CASS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Cass City softball program is looking to make school history.

For just the third time ever, the Red Hawks softball team is playing in the state quarterfinals and it’s the first time since 1993.

This Cass City team has excellent team chemistry and appreciates the town’s support.

The Red Hawks will take on Laingsburg at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Saginaw Valley State University.

