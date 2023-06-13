Controversy over Caro library books continues

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - Caro residents will have to wait another month before they can express their concerns or support to the Caro Area District Library Board regarding the removal of certain library books.

Some residents are saying certain books in the children and teen sections of the library are sexually explicit.

“I was hoping to show that the Mayville Public Library has one of these books that we’ve asked to be moved to the adult section currently in the adult section so that our request was reasonable and, you know, something that other libraries do,” said Stephani Spencer, a Caro resident.

Library officials said the residents looking to have the books moved did not follow the proper procedures.

“There’s a form, a one-page form that they can fill out talking about where they think it would be appropriate or what their reasoning is for moving it,” said Erin Schmandt with the Caro Area District Library.

“They need to follow the same procedure that I would follow, that any other member would follow, but they choose not to follow. I don’t understand their reluctance to do so,” said Allen Jones, another Caro resident.

The Request for Further Consideration of Library Materials is a form that can be found online in the library’s Policy Manual or can be picked up in person. Once it is filled out, it then gets submitted to the library director for consideration.

“That starts me doing all the research,” Schmandt said. “So, I go and look at where do other libraries have it. What’s the publisher’s guideline for where this was placed? Why is placed in this area?”

If that process was followed, some believe the community uproar could have been avoided.

“If they would simply follow the procedure, it could come before the board and the board can deal with it,” Jones said.

Because of the large attendance, the library board chose to postpone the meeting to July 10.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.