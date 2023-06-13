Fenton Twp. population on the rise

Despite many Michigan towns and cities losing population, Fenton Township is growing.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Despite many Michigan towns and cities losing population, Fenton Township is growing.

“It’s just growing,” said Wyatt Wilson, a realtor for Real Estate by Tremaine in Fenton.

Fenton Township is the only community in Genesee County that has increased its population since 2020 according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

“It’s a town that, when you drive through it, it has a pulse. You can feel it,” Wilson said.

That feeling has attracted 202 new residents since 2020 with an overall population increase of more than 10 percent since 2010.

Wilson said he believes the population growth is credited to the community’s many new features.

“Some awesome things that are happening in the township recently are a giant 30-acre dog park, which is fantastic and has been very busy. Also, Fenton Township has brought in municipal water in across Thompson and Fenton Road which has been fantastic for business and also helping some residential property values too. And then you can’t talk about Fenton Township without talking about the city,” Wilson said.

The city is all about being closer: closer to the water, restaurants, shops, and more.

Some community members agree.

“I can literally hit 11 to 13 spots just from walking from my home downtown,” said Fenton resident Marissa Mayberry. “We are definitely up and coming and I love Fenton, everything about it.”

Becky, who works in Fenton, said it is nice to work in a place where she can look out the window and see people walking their dogs and walking with their kids.

“And I can walk around to all these little restaurants, little boutiques and it’s friendly, it’s pretty, and yeah, I like it,” she said.

Gregory, who is a new resident of Fenton, said it is a nice area to work out in.

“One of the reasons I love living here is everybody that I have ever run into has just been incredibly kind,” said Fenton resident Chase.

The school district and public safety were also credited for the township’s steady growth.

Fenton Township is home to more than 17,000 people.

Read next:
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025
Whitetail Deer
‘We need more’: Lack of rain impacting strawberry yields
Although some lucky farmers in mid-Michigan could get rain Tuesday, farmers are saying it's not...
Sheriff: MSP trooper, K9 officer rescue lost 3-year-old in remote area
MSP K9 officer Loki.
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Michael Wayne Frisco

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant
Michigan State Police
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
Bay City Bridge Partners answers questions about tolling

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, June 13
Fenton Twp. population on the rise
Worried farmers wishing for more wet weather
Dry field
Worried farmers wishing for more wet weather