Fenton Twp. population on the rise

FENTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Despite many Michigan towns and cities losing population, Fenton Township is growing.

“It’s just growing,” said Wyatt Wilson, a realtor for Real Estate by Tremaine in Fenton.

Fenton Township is the only community in Genesee County that has increased its population since 2020 according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

“It’s a town that, when you drive through it, it has a pulse. You can feel it,” Wilson said.

That feeling has attracted 202 new residents since 2020 with an overall population increase of more than 10 percent since 2010.

Wilson said he believes the population growth is credited to the community’s many new features.

“Some awesome things that are happening in the township recently are a giant 30-acre dog park, which is fantastic and has been very busy. Also, Fenton Township has brought in municipal water in across Thompson and Fenton Road which has been fantastic for business and also helping some residential property values too. And then you can’t talk about Fenton Township without talking about the city,” Wilson said.

The city is all about being closer: closer to the water, restaurants, shops, and more.

Some community members agree.

“I can literally hit 11 to 13 spots just from walking from my home downtown,” said Fenton resident Marissa Mayberry. “We are definitely up and coming and I love Fenton, everything about it.”

Becky, who works in Fenton, said it is nice to work in a place where she can look out the window and see people walking their dogs and walking with their kids.

“And I can walk around to all these little restaurants, little boutiques and it’s friendly, it’s pretty, and yeah, I like it,” she said.

Gregory, who is a new resident of Fenton, said it is a nice area to work out in.

“One of the reasons I love living here is everybody that I have ever run into has just been incredibly kind,” said Fenton resident Chase.

The school district and public safety were also credited for the township’s steady growth.

Fenton Township is home to more than 17,000 people.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.