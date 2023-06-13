Flint City Bucks, Flint City AFC winning weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks and the Flint Women’s AFC comebacks over the weekend secured them a spot in the state semi-cup playoffs.

Flint Women’s AFC ends the winning weekend strong on Sunday, June 11 by beating Kalamazoo FC, to further their race for the Great Lakes division title.

The women were trailing early to Kalamazoo FC, but late in the second half caught up and won the game 4-2.

Flint AFC has three regular home matches left, and with one victory it would eliminate four division competitors.

The women will travel this Saturday, June 17 to rematch for a third time looking for a win against Detroit City FC, kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

On Saturday, June 10 the Bucks played a single elimination round against the Iraqi Lions FC for a spot in the quarterfinal round of the Gerhard Mengel State Cup semis.

The 8-0 victory over the Lions was the Bucks second 8-0 game in two tournament matches.

The Bucks will return to USL League Two action Saturday night, June 17, to play the second-place team AFC Ann Arbor. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Highschool.

To keep up with the Bucks or women’s AFC, schedules and records visit https://www.flintcitybucks.com/ or flintcityafc.com.

