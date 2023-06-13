Flint City Bucks, Flint City AFC winning weekend

Take the First Alert team with you wherever you go with the First Alert weather app!
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks and the Flint Women’s AFC comebacks over the weekend secured them a spot in the state semi-cup playoffs.

Flint Women’s AFC ends the winning weekend strong on Sunday, June 11 by beating Kalamazoo FC, to further their race for the Great Lakes division title.

The women were trailing early to Kalamazoo FC, but late in the second half caught up and won the game 4-2.

Flint AFC has three regular home matches left, and with one victory it would eliminate four division competitors.

The women will travel this Saturday, June 17 to rematch for a third time looking for a win against Detroit City FC, kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

On Saturday, June 10 the Bucks played a single elimination round against the Iraqi Lions FC for a spot in the quarterfinal round of the Gerhard Mengel State Cup semis.

The 8-0 victory over the Lions was the Bucks second 8-0 game in two tournament matches.

The Bucks will return to USL League Two action Saturday night, June 17, to play the second-place team AFC Ann Arbor. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Highschool.

To keep up with the Bucks or women’s AFC, schedules and records visit https://www.flintcitybucks.com/ or flintcityafc.com.

Read Next:
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
El logo Jeep en una camioneta Jeep Cherokee en Pittsburgh el 11 de febrero de 2016.. (Foto...
Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023
Mosquitos could be making an early comeback to the area in 2023.
Barn in Frankenmuth destroyed by fire
The buildings were in a deteriorated condition and eventually the barn and several buildings...
LGBTQ+ advisory council established in Michigan
LGBTQ+ pride gay pride

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant
Michigan State Police
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023

Latest News

The Great Lakes Loons currently sit atop the Midwest League with 25 wins in less than 40 games,...
Great Lake Loons advance to league playoffs
Cass City looking to make school history
Cass City looking to make school history.
Cass City looking to make school history
The Grand Blanc softball team is coming off of a 5-2 victory over Traverse City West this...
Grand Blanc softball team off to quarterfinals