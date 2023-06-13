Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former priest with the Lansing Diocese has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

On April 25, Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987, according to the Attorney General’s (AG) office.

The AG’s office said in exchange for DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped. Those charges involved the sexual assault of a child from 1995 to 2000 when that child was a student at a parochial school in Burton.

DeLorenzo was sentenced on Tuesday, June 13, to five years of probation. One of those years will be spent in the Genesee County Jail. DeLorenzo received credit for 39 days served.

The AG’s office said DeLorenzo is required to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender counseling, and pay restitution.

