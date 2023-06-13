Gov. Whitmer holds “Make it in Michigan” roundtable

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined young residents in Grand Rapids for a roundtable discussion about her “Make it in Michigan” plan and strategy.

The “Make it in Michigan” strategy could become a new way to bring more jobs to the state.

Gov. Whitmer launched the program at the end of May. The comprehensive economic strategy will keep projects in the state, invest in people from pre-K through postsecondary, and revitalize places in every region of the state.

The plan could make it easy for young people in the state to thrive economically by bringing more jobs in and investing in communities.

Gov. Whitmer said the roundtable discussion touches on why young people want to stay in the state.

“I think a lot of our work around women’s rights, around LGBTQ+ rights are really important. Our common sense gun safety laws now get Michigan on the right side of an issue that is causing stress for a lot of young people and parents,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Making the investments, making sure we have good paying jobs, we have seen a lot of growth, diversifying our economy, these are all fundamentals,” she added.

She hopes the “Make it in Michigan” plan transcends beyond her administration and continues for future Michigan generations.

Learn more about the “Make it in Michigan” plan on Michigan.gov.

