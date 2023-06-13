Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation aimed at retaining police officers and keeping communities safe.

The legislation allows law enforcement agencies to enter into agreements to collect reimbursement for all or part of the cost of an employee’s academy training, based on the length of service, if the employee voluntarily leaves employment with the agency within four years of completing academy training.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me and I will work with anyone to keep Michigan communities safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bills will help police departments provide quality academy training and retain officers so they can build relationships with the communities they serve. Since I took office, we have delivered more than $1 billion to help local governments hire more first responders, and I will continue working with my partners in the legislature to expand opportunity and keep Michigan communities safe.”

Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4176 and Senate Bill 32.

House Bill 4176 and Senate Bill 32 aim to retain police officers and keep communities safe by allowing, in certain situations, law enforcement agencies to enter into agreements to recuperate 100% of academy training costs if they leave the agency within one year, 75% if they leave between one and two years, 50% if they leave between two and three years, and 25% if they leave between three and four years.

The bills will allow local communities to keep more of their taxpayer dollars and retain officers that have built relationships with residents, as well as allow local governments to hire more officers without cutting services.

