Grandma of 9 wins $200,000 after nearly forgetting to buy lottery ticket

Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to...
Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable, according to lottery officials.(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina grandmother almost forgot to buy a scratch-off ticket, but after turning around on her way home, she picked up a ticket that won her $200,000.

Trina Cotton says she usually goes to the same store to buy a lottery ticket, according to the North Carolina Lottery. After a nail appointment Friday night, she started to head home but then realized she’d forgotten to buy a scratch off-ticket.

“There was a store right across the street from the salon, but I did a U-turn and drove about 20 minutes to go to my usual store,” Cotton told lottery officials. “I listened to the voice in my head telling me to go to my store.”

She bought her lucky $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Turner’s Mini Mart in Rocky Mount.

While scratching the ticket at home, Cotton couldn’t believe what she was seeing, even though lottery officials say she’d been telling people for years she would win big playing the lottery.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be right.’ I had to put my glasses on to make sure I was seeing it right,” she said.

Cotton collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters. She received $142,501 after state and federal tax withholdings. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable.

“I really have dreamed about this,” she said. “If somebody in my family calls out for help, now I am able to help them.”

Cotton won the first top prize in the Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June. Seven $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michigan State Police
Two people injured in Saginaw shooting
Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens in Mt. Pleasant
Saginaw Co. detects first mosquito-borne virus of 2023

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
LIVE: Trump arrives at Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
Whitetail Deer
Regulations updated for deer hunting seasons 2023 through 2025
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Nottingham police say man fatally stabbed 3, stole van and ran down 3 more in English city
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in...
Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance