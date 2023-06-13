Great Lake Loons advance to league playoffs

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Loons are heading back to the Midwest League playoffs for the ninth time in the team’s 16-year history.

The Loons 10-5 win on Saturday, June 10 over Lake County Captains, whittled their magic number down to one, giving them three outcomes for a clinch on Sunday, June 11.

The deciding outcome weighed on West Michigan’s series final against Wisconsin, but the game was canceled eliminating any chance of the Loons being caught in the standings.

The Midwest League playoffs are set to begin Tuesday, September 12, with a best 2 out of 3 game series.

Package tickets for the Loons playoffs are on sale now for regular-season Loons ticket holders. Tickets can be purchased in person at Dow Diamond during normal business hours, by calling the Loons ticket office, or in person at any ticket window during home games.

Single-game tickets for the playoffs with be available to the general public on Monday, June 26 at 9 a.m.

The Loons play at home June 13 through June 18 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

For more information about the Loons schedule, records, and stats click here.

