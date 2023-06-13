Groundbreaking for multi-million project at Kearsley High School

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kearsley Community Schools will hold a groundbreaking for the multi-million dollar project that will add to the high school. Construction is set to begin after.

The $21.65 million bond was approved through a bond in May 2022. The bond will fund the new and enhanced learning environment, district-wide building and site improvements, as well as safety upgrades.

The project will create a new community recreation facility featuring a 1,500-seat competition gym, an indoor track, weight room, and team and training facilities with opportunities for community use.

There will be enhancing learning environments that include updated robotics and STEM spaces and flexible classroom furniture. There’s also newly designed and enhanced secure entrances to all three elementary buildings.

