Michigan lawmakers consider ban on conversion therapy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers discussed banning a controversial practice aimed at trying to turn LGBTQ+ children straight Tuesday.

Conversion therapy is the attempt to counsel a person into changing their sexual orientation or gender identity to become heterosexual.

The American Medical Association says there is no evidence to support that conversion therapy is effective.

The proposals discussed Tuesday would ban that type of therapy from being forced on children who are unable to make decisions for themselves. State Rep. Felicia Brabec said having a child go through years of conversion therapy can lead to higher suicide rates.

Conversion therapy has been around for many years; however, it’s a practice that many licensed therapists and psychologists say can be harmful.

“And when we have licensed mental health care practitioners, there should be an expectation that when parents send their kids to therapy, they are not going to be in harm’s way, and conversion therapy is that harm,” Brabec said.

Some faith-based groups testified against the bill, saying it could violate their religious protections.

This bill was approved in a committee and now heads to the full House.

There are currently 21 other states that have similar bans on conversion therapy.

