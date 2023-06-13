Michigan schools could start classes before Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As it stands right now, schools in Michigan are required to start classes after Labor Day, but that may soon change.

Lawmakers took the next step in trying to remove that restriction Tuesday in Lansing.

If a school would like to start class before Labor Day, currently they are required to fill out a waiver with the state. The bill that will now go before the full House would take away that requirement.

Tourism is one of the big reasons why classes are held off until after the Labor Day weekend. But the bill’s supporters say each school district is different. State Rep. Matt Koleszar said those differences are why each school should select its own start and stop dates.

“The flexibility to start and stop at your own discretion is very important for school districts. Local economies are different, local events are very different from each other,” Koleszar said. “If you are up north, the tourism industry might be very important. If you are in southeast Michigan, an early end to your school year might be very important.”

This bill was voted out of the Education Committee with unanimous bipartisan support and will now await a hearing at the full House.

