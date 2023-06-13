Michigan Senate advances Proposal 2 for expanded voter access

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate Election Committee passed legislation to solidify expanded voter access in statewide elections Tuesday.

The expansions are part of the recently passed Proposal Two. The bills approved Tuesday are meant to put Proposal Two on the books as state law.

Proposal Two is now written into the state constitution. It allows military members deployed overseas to vote in elections and also allows access to drop boxes and nine-day early voting. Republicans and Democrats are split on the bills, with many Republicans expressing concerns that it will de-legitimize local elections.

The bills will now go to the full state Senate for a vote. Lawmakers hope to implement these laws in the next few months.

