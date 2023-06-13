MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post said a 49-year-old from Midland has been reported missing.

Michael Wayne Frisco, 49 of Midland, was reported missing by his girlfriend on Thursday, June 8, MSP said.

Police said Frisco was last seen on Friday, May 26 near M-30 and Estey Road in Gladwin County.

Police said he was involved in a traffic crash and walked away from the scene into the woods.

MSP described Frisco as 5′5″, about 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he does not have his phone or wallet with him.

The area of M-30 and Estey Road is being searched by MSP troopers, K9 teams, and aviation, MSP said.

Anyone who has contact with Frisco is asked to call the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

