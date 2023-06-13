MSU becomes majority investor in Detroit’s historic Fisher Building

(Nadir Ali Fisher/Michigan State University)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) announced Tuesday it became the majority investor in Detroit’s historic, iconic Fisher Building.

MSU hopes the Fisher Building can support an array of educational, administrative and community-facing functions within the building. The MSU Research Foundation plans to open a start-up incubator inside the Fisher Building later this year.

“The Fisher Building offers the best of both worlds -- an opportunity to work in an inspired historic setting with the modern amenities today’s businesses require,” said Clarke Lewis, vice president of development for The Platform. “Combine that with great accessibility and a vibrant, walkable community and we think the Fisher Building is well positioned in today’s market.”

The often-proclaimed “Golden Tower” of the Fisher Building will be lit green for a week to commemorate the occasion.

The Platform, a Detroit-based developer, will remain the managing partner responsible for building operations and leasing. MSU Federal Credit Union is the lender on the property.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

