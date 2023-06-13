Pop-up showers Tuesday with comfortable temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With low pressure still spinning right over Mid-Michigan, we’re poised to see some rain showers re-develop today. This will be during the afternoon hours with our heating of the day. Today’s showers are expected to be highly localized, but anyone who does see one should see a nice boost in rain totals! Any showers we see today are still very welcome as most of Mid-Michigan is falling into abnormally dry conditions.

We’re watching for another chance of showers on Thursday with a cold front moving through, but we’re continuing to see varying signs regarding the total extent of rain that’s possible.

Afternoon

Temperatures have been responding nicely to an ample amount of sunshine through the morning hours. As of lunch, many are already in the upper 60s! Highs check in between 70 and 73 degrees this afternoon. The south wind we hold for most of the afternoon will back to the northeast in the evening holding a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will reach up to 70 degrees. (WNEM)

That heating of the day, especially this afternoon, will bring pop-up showers to Mid-Michigan. Though everybody has a chance at seeing showers today, we’ve seen slightly better chances near the Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb relative to our western counties. Most activity should start to spark off around 2 to 3 PM.

Tuesday sees rain popping up during the afternoon. (WNEM)

By dinnertime and the evening commute, we should see more showers and a couple of thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours, the strongest could even bring pea-sized hail. This is due to the cold air aloft. We’re still lacking many of the ingredients for severe weather today, so the pea-sized hail would be the most notable hazard possible.

Tuesday afternoon sees more pop-up showers and thunderstorms. (WNEM)

If you fall under one of today’s showers, especially a heavier one or a thunderstorm, expect to see rain totals near or above 0.25″. This will be highly sporadic though. The rain map below is painting the picture of how highly localized those totals will be, those totals are not to be taken as an exact amount for each location.

Rain totals today will be highly sporadic, these numbers paint a general picture of how some will be luckier than others today with rain totals. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any showers remaining will come to an end before midnight. The rest of the night is quite quiet with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The northeast wind from the evening will back to the northwest, maintaining a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night falls into the lower 40s north, but closer to 50 degrees south. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny through Wednesday with a high of 76 degrees. All-in-all, it will be a quiet day with temperatures even slightly warmer than Monday and Tuesday. Not a bad day for anything outside or to get some yardwork done! Wednesday night sees a low of 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be closer to 76 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday

A cold front moving in on Thursday could possibly bring scattered showers to Mid-Michigan. However, we’re still seeing varying signs of how many showers we could see, if even any at all. In our model data, the longer-run/coarser models are still painting a picture of a decent amount of rain, while the short-term/high resolution models are painting barely any rain at all. This is because each is picking up on different levels of moisture in the atmosphere. This will partly depend on how much rain we see today, as more rain today would be able to give more water vapor back to the atmosphere through evaporation on Wednesday. The other part is whether we see enough moisture drawn up from the south just ahead of the cold front on Thursday.

For now, we are keeping a chance of scattered showers in the forecast, but look out for updates and adjustments later today and tomorrow! As always, we’ll let you know as soon as anything changes. For a look towards the weekend, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

