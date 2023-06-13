Proposal to allow alcohol sales at college games advances to Michigan Senate vote

(unsplash.com)
By Justin Kent
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers met Tuesday to discuss a proposal that would allow universities in the state to sell alcohol at on-campus sporting events.

Background: Beer at the Breslin Center? Legislation would allow alcohol sales at college sports in Michigan

Among the universities in the Big Ten conference, only Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska prohibit the sale of alcohol within their arenas.

Presently, the privilege to purchase alcohol at Spartan Stadium is limited to those occupying suites. However, if the proposed bills are enacted into law, stadiums hosting hockey, basketball or football games could offer beer, liquor or wine throughout their premises.

Advocates of the bill argue that this change would reduce the prevalence of binge drinking during tailgates.

“Majority have actually seen a decrease and decline attributed to those with alcohol education and subject matter experts attribute to the decrease in binge and the consumption with that,” said Marlon Lynch, the Chief Safety Officer at Michigan State University.

Following the committee’s vote in favor of the bills, they now proceed to the Senate for a final vote.

