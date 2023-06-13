Scattered rain moves through this evening, dry Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It hasn’t been for everyone thus far, but we are seeing showers and thunderstorms pop up this afternoon.

These storms have occasionally produced heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and in the strongest cells, some pea-sized hail. Although this hasn’t been for everyone, we still have several hours to go for more development before our chances end for the night.

We’ll keep an eye on storms as we always do, but currently there is no expectation of severe weather.

This Evening & Overnight

With the heat of the day, there is still a chance for showers and thunderstorms to pop up in other parts of Mid-Michigan, even if you haven’t seen rain as of 5 PM. There are more areas starting to show up on radar, away from the main batch that has moved through the Thumb early this afternoon.

To track rain through the evening, be sure to use our Interactive Radar!

Lows are expected to drop into the 40s tonight. (WNEM)

We should gradually see showers and storms diminish as we lose the heating of the day tonight. Skies will clear out at least partially too, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will settle in the 40s for most areas again tonight, with a light and variable wind out of mostly a northerly variation.

Wednesday

Showers will move out of the area on Wednesday, with a partly to mostly sunny expected through the day. Winds will be northerly, varying slightly from the northwest to northeast at times, around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Occasionally gusts may reach around 20 miles per hour.

Highs are expected to be in the 70s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will jump mostly into the 70s on Wednesday, though lakeshore areas and those downwind of the northerly wind off of Lake Huron (Thumb) will likely have some 60s mixed in with the 70s.

Skies will remain relatively clear into the first part of the overnight hours, but clouds will be on the increase into Thursday morning. As another disturbance drops into the region, showers will become possible into later Thursday morning. Lows on Wednesday night will be a mix of 40s and 50s yet again.

Rain will likely return to the area on Thursday, with an arrival time as soon as the morning. (WNEM)

