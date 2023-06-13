TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures in place on Saginaw Road in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A sewer improvement project will enter phase three this week, which will result in single-lane closures in both directions on Saginaw Road.

The lane closure will start Thursday, June 15 starting from Sturgeon Avenue to Dublin Avenue. One lane in each direction will be shifted to utilize the south side of Saginaw Road.

On Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m., Saginaw Road will close to through traffic at the Main Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to Dublin Avenue, Weckerly Street, and Sturgeon Avenue until 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24, when Saginaw will reopen to through traffic.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in mid-July, weather permitting.

The following are the phases in which work will be completed:

· Phase 1 (In progress): Sugnet Road from W. Main Street to Valley Drive. Sugnet Road is closed to through traffic and local traffic will be maintained for the duration of construction in this phase.

· Phase 2 (In progress): W. Main Street from Sugnet Road to Saginaw Road. Main Street will be closed to through traffic and local traffic will be maintained for the duration of construction in this phase.

· Phase 3 (Begins June 15): Saginaw Road from W. Main Street to Perrine Road. One lane of eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained for the duration of construction in this phase. During sanitary sewer placement in the eastbound lanes, a complete road closure will be in effect for a short duration.

· Phase 4: Perrine Road from Saginaw Road to Moorland Drive. Perrine Road will be closed to through traffic and local traffic will be maintained for the duration of construction in this phase.

Phase 4 will not be started until Phase 3 is completed. The entire project is estimated to be done in June of 2024.

For more information about the closure, updates on the project, and information visit the City of Midland.

