TRAFFIC ALERT: Watermain replacement in Fenton to begin June 13

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Fenton will begin construction to replace the watermain on State Road on Tuesday, June 13.

The city said it approved the 2023 Watermain Improvement Program at the city council meeting on April 3. The city agreed to contract Waldorf & Sons, Inc. out of Mt. Pleasant to do the project, which was the lowest qualified bidder at a cost of about $2.8 million.

Watermains will be replaced on State Road from the western city limit to S. Holly Road, on N. East Street from First Street to Ninth Street, and on Oak Street from W. Rockwell Street to W. Elizabeth Street, the city said.

Starting Tuesday, June 13, State Road will be open to one-way southbound traffic from S. Holly Road to the western city limits to allow work on the roadway where the watermain is located, the city said.

The detour route posted is Hartland Road to White Lake Road to Denton Hill/Adelaide to S. Holly to State Road southbound, the city said.

The city of Fenton said watermain completion on State Road is planned for Sept. 1 with road paving to immediately follow.

Work on the watermain on N. East Street was scheduled to start the week of June 5, and work on the watermain on Oak Street is scheduled to start the week of July 10, the city said.

Substantial watermain completion is planned for Sept. 1 for the projects on N. East Street and Oak Street, the city said.

