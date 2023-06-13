‘We need more’: Lack of rain impacting strawberry yields

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Although some lucky farmers in mid-Michigan could get rain Tuesday, farmers are saying it’s not nearly enough.

Last week, TV5 reported that the wheat crop will have a reduced yield this year because of the dry weather, and strawberries aren’t doing much better.

Related: Farmers: Wheat crop suffering from lack of rain

“It was good to see the rain, and it was a nice steady rain all day. But we need more, we need a lot more,” said Jennifer Miller, the owner of the Miller Family Orchard and Bakery in Vassar.

Miller said despite the rain we received on Sunday, it didn’t do much to offset the dry stretch of weather her strawberry crop had to endure.

“The strawberries, they need size. When they don’t get any water, they don’t want to ripen. It keeps them real small,” Miller said.

Miller said she expects her strawberry yield to be cut in half, but she also spoke about how she plans to recover that lost revenue.

“We would normally make that up in the fall. Between our bakery and our family fun days, people coming out to do hayrides and barrel trains. Next month, we’ll have a breakfast on the farm. We had a doughnut festival last weekend. Just little things to get the public out here. And that every little bit adds up and that makes the difference,” Miller said.

She said the cool weather is making matters worse, explaining strawberries need rain and heat, both of which are in short supply right now.

“Pop up showers don’t really do us a lot of good. We need a good, steady, all day rain,” Miller said.

Next week Saginaw County will host the return of the Strawberry Festival. This is the first year for the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Strawberry Festival returns in June

The festival will feature carnival games, an old-fashioned cakewalk for youngsters, a silent auction, several food trucks, and live music.

The Strawberry Festival is next Tuesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and all proceeds will go to the residents of Community Village.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.