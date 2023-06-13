Worried farmers wishing for more wet weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - TV5′s Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick said even though rain might be coming tonight, farmers need a whole lot more.

A strawberry farmer told TV5 she expects to her strawberry yield to be cut in half and those that do ripen will be smaller.

Michigan Farm Bureau Industry Relations Specialist, Theresa Sisung, told TV5′s James Felton the need for more rain is urgent.

“We definitely needed it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to make a huge difference,” she said about the rain most of mid-Michigan saw on Sunday. “But farmers are certainly happy we did get some amount of rain.”

Sisung said even though the long streak of rainless days came to an end, it was little comfort to worried farmers.

“They’re more nervous than I think they were before. They’re obviously glad that we did get the rain. I’ve seen anywhere from a tenth to a half inch kind of across the whole state. They were really hoping for that half inch to an inch to kind of help ease some of their fears,” she said.

That didn’t happen and Sisung said the need for substantial rain is growing more urgent by the day.

“When I looked at some of the maps in terms of soil moisture, we have maybe 10 percent to 15 percent, is ok. Everything else is considered dry or very dry,” she explained. “So we need a lot more rain than what we got.”

On Tuesday, June 13, TV5′s First Alert Forecast called for some lucky farmers to see rain in the form of pop up showers and thunderstorms.

“It’s going to help those crops that are up and growing so they have a little more stamina to survive and keep going. Unfortunately, we need more than just a tenth or so at a time to get some of those crops out of the ground that haven’t been able to germinate yet,” Sisung said.

