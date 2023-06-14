2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen

Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, were arrested and booked on one count each of injuring public records.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say a mother and daughter from Louisiana were arrested after allegedly scheming for the 28-year-old daughter to attend high school, claiming to be 17 and using false identification.

WVUE reports the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Tuesday. Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, were booked on one count each of injuring public records.

The investigation began after detectives were notified May 29 by St. Charles Parish Public Schools officials of their suspicion that an adult was posing as a student at Hahnville High School in Boutte during the 2022-23 school year.

School administrators “began an internal investigation and later notified the sheriff’s office of their findings,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects after they say investigation determined Serrano-Alvarado had enrolled her daughter in the school using “a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.”

The sheriff’s office did not say how long Gutierrez-Serrano allegedly attended the school, nor explain a motive for the ruse.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Allan Tabora of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.

