4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash

BIRCH RUN TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash in Birch Run Township sent four juvenile passengers to the hospital, according to police.

On Wednesday, June 14 about 1:10 p.m., a crash occurred in Birch Run Township, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.

Gomez said a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Gera Road in Birch Run Township when the driver tried to pass a long line of cars backed up behind agricultural equipment.

The driver didn’t have enough room to pass all of the cars and swerved to avoid a collision with northbound traffic, Gomez said, adding when the driver swerved, he lost control of the truck.

Gomez said the pick-up left the west side of the roadway and briefly went airborne over a driveway before striking a tree and stopping in the yard of 10830 S. Gera Road.

According to Gomez, the driver of the pick-up was uninjured, but the four juvenile passengers were taken to Hurley Hospital in Genesee County for treatment. Gomez added that one of the juveniles had potentially life-threatening injuries.

