Cash reward offered for information on unsolved homicide

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrested in an unsolved homicide.

On Jan. 31, 2022, 20-year-old Amarius Evans-Lewis was shot to death in the 1000 block of Ridgecrest Drive, near Carpenter Road on Flint’s north side.

Witnesses reported the suspect fled from the scene wearing a black jacket with either patches or large letters on the back.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or to submit an anonymous tip email at www.crimestoppersofflint.com.

