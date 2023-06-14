Cash reward offered for information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrested in an unsolved homicide.

On Jan. 31, 2022, 20-year-old Amarius Evans-Lewis was shot to death in the 1000 block of Ridgecrest Drive, near Carpenter Road on Flint’s north side.

Witnesses reported the suspect fled from the scene wearing a black jacket with either patches or large letters on the back.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or to submit an anonymous tip email at www.crimestoppersofflint.com.

