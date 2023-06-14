Childcare fees taking toll on families

Childcare costs take a toll on some parents.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Childcare is becoming increasingly unaffordable, and it’s affecting parents’ careers.

For a married couple making the median income in Michigan, putting a toddler in a childcare center costs more than 10 percent of their annual pay, for a single mom, it’s nearly 40 percent.

According to this year’s kids count report, the annual cost for a toddler in a childcare center is $11,309 on average. Due to those costs, 14 percent of Michigan children five and under live in a family where someone has had to quit, change, or refuse a job because of childcare problems.

