Community gathers at Saginaw art and garden fest

There were crafts, plants, original artwork, jewelry and more.
By Sydney Kuenzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The annual art and garden festival wrapped up in Saginaw on Wednesday, June 14.

Dozens of vendors were at the Lucille E. Andersen Memorial Garden off Ezra Rust Drive.

Organizers said the annual event is a great way for residents to support local artisans and socialize.

“This is important for the city, just to have some place special to come we do this once a year and people can get together you see people you haven’t seen in a long time,” said Lori Rittenberry, building manager of the Andersen Enrichment Center.

There were crafts, plants, original artwork, jewelry, and more. The festival ended at 3 p.m.

