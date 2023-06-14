CUTE: Flint Twp. police officer races kids for fun

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police Department shared a cool moment on video between one officer and local kids.

In a Facebook post, Flint Twp. Police posted a video of Officer Terence Chism foot racing a kid. The department said it’s not unusual to find Officer Chism outside in the community.

“He skipped the gym this morning but made up for it running some sprints this afternoon,” the department added.

The video has resulted in a lot of positive feedback in the comments from residents.

Flint Twp. officer foot races local kid