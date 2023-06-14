Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The ProtectMIChild Registry, which helps block adult advertisements on kids’ social media sites, has expanded to include four more online platforms.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the announcement on Wednesday, June 14.

The free registry is for parents to add their child’s account to block adult content as they spend more time online during summer school break. Different social media sites include TikTok, YouTube, Discord, and Twitch accounts.

In 2021, Benson worked with Attorney General Nessel to include Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter included in the services covered under the registry.

“As schools let out for the summer, parents can ensure their kids enjoy their time online protected from inappropriate advertisements,” Benson said. “The ProtectMIChild Registry empowers parents to take charge against adult content, giving them peace of mind while kids use their phones, tablets, and computers. Adding these new options expands the protection of the registry and helps this resource more effectively respond to our kids’ digital world today.”

The ProtectMIChild Registry is a free and secure program to help keep kids safe.

“Children should not be subjected to unwanted and dangerous internet trolling,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “ProtectMIChild Registry is a safe and secure way to help shield kids from harmful and inappropriate content on their phones and computers. I encourage every parent to be aware of and involved in what their children see and experience through the internet.”

Once a child is registered, the service will block adult content for three years or until the child is 18. Registrations can be renewed for another three years when the first registry expires.

Schools and libraries can also register their accounts as well.

Parents can learn more and sign up their children here.

