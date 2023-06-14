“Drop everything and read” at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Keep your kids reading all summer long with the 21st annual D.E.A.R. “Drop Everything and Read” event at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo on Wednesday.

The READ Association of Saginaw County is the organization behind the family-friendly event. Their mission is to help students improve their reading skills and discover the joys of reading.

The D.E.A.R. event will have storytellers, puppet shows, free photo booths, free books, and more. The first 100 children attending will get free entry. All kids will be able to get a free book to enjoy.

The event has 32 local sponsors and partners that will provide literacy activities and prizes throughout the zoo. The D.E.A.R. event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a ticket for adults and kids over one years old. For more information, check out their event page.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.