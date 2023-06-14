“Drop everything and read” at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo

By Blake Keller
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Keep your kids reading all summer long with the 21st annual D.E.A.R. “Drop Everything and Read” event at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo on Wednesday.

The READ Association of Saginaw County is the organization behind the family-friendly event. Their mission is to help students improve their reading skills and discover the joys of reading.

The D.E.A.R. event will have storytellers, puppet shows, free photo booths, free books, and more. The first 100 children attending will get free entry. All kids will be able to get a free book to enjoy.

The event has 32 local sponsors and partners that will provide literacy activities and prizes throughout the zoo. The D.E.A.R. event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a ticket for adults and kids over one years old. For more information, check out their event page.

Read Next:
Fenton Twp. population on the rise
Despite many Michigan towns and cities losing a population, Fenton Township is growing.
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Jeep
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Vincent DeLorenzo
Flint City Bucks, Flint City AFC winning weekend
Soccer ball

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Generic Water
Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli
Evening crash in Flint
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Saginaw burn ban lifted; still no fireworks
Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Police investigating crash in Flint
What other pig do you know named "Piggy Smalls?"
Nationwide reveals the year’s wackiest pet names