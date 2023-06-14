Flint Lead Free releases 2023 report

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Lead Free has released its 2023 report, which highlights city-wide lead elimination efforts.

Flint Lead Free is a group that was founded in 2017. The group said it is data-driven and has a mission of identifying the burden of lead exposure and eliminating lead exposure disparities.

“Flint is a model in the nation in our novel multi-sector and community-partnered work to proactively eliminate lead exposure,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, associate dean for public health and Charles Stewart Mott endowed professor of public health at the MSU College of Human Medicine. “With growing national investment in public health and lead elimination, like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which includes replacement of lead pipes across the country, the efforts sparked in Flint continue to have national ripple effects – benefiting millions of children across the country.”

Flint Registry said Flint is expected to generate $202 million in future economic benefits when taking into consideration the number of pipes that have been replaces and homes that have been abated or demolished due to lead elimination activities.

“The economic impact is substantial – prevention pays – and more importantly, when we remove a poison from a child’s environment, the benefits impact generations of Flint children,” said Lydia Starrs, co-chair of the Flint Lead Free workgroup and Program Officer at the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Flint Registry said it has been contributing to lead elimination efforts by enrolling people who have been exposed to lead-contaminated water, screening for ongoing exposure via surveys, and connecting people to lead-eliminating services, like the Lead Safe Home Program, which is a free program that finds and removes lead is a child’s home.

To read the full Flint Lead Free 2023 report, go to the Flint Registry website.

For more information on how to enroll in the Flint Registry program, you can visit the website, email flintregistry@hc.msu.edu, or call 833-GO-FLINT.

Flint Registry said after successful completion of enrollment, participants are connected to helpful services and mailed a $50 appreciation check.

