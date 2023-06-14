Foggy start Wednesday, tracking showers for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday is starting off with a decent amount of fog bringing visibilities down below 0.5 miles in Saginaw, Flint, Birch Run, and the majority of the Thumb. Outside of that fog, our day ahead will be low-key with comfortable temperatures and a decent amount of sun sticking around.

Thursday will see the next chance of rain in Mid-Michigan. It certainly won’t be enough to fix all dryness issues, but it will be more to add to our totals! Some towns will also get lucky tomorrow, picking up more rain after falling directly under downpours/thunderstorms.

Today

As mentioned above, fog is undoubtedly the big weather story as we start off today. That fog will lift around 8 or 9 AM as at that point, temperatures will already be warming into the upper 50s. By noon, most should check in near 65 degrees, with 76 degrees then on tap for high temperatures this afternoon. The wind will be from the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today, more-so with full-sun this morning before partly cloudy skies in the afternoon due to the development of fair weather clouds.

Wednesday will see highs in the middle 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will clear in the evening, but then we see more clouds returning again through the course of the overnight as a cold front comes nearer to us. That cold front should also be able to spark a few showers near sunrise, starting from the northwest.

Thursday morning will see some showers moving in along the cold front. (WNEM)

Lows will fall into the lower 50s with a calm wind. Some patchy fog is going to possible as well, but mostly just in the clearest and coolest spots.

Wednesday night will fall into the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Thursday

That cold front will make its way through during the day, especially sparking more showers as temperatures begin to rise. Like Tuesday, some thunderstorms are also going to be possible that could bring small hail (likely pea to dime-sized, or around 0.25″ in diameter). Severe-level is 1″ or greater, so severe storms are still looking unlikely on Thursday. However, stronger storms could also bring gusty winds with speeds above 40 mph. If you fall under a storm, know that it could be strong, but the most likely impacts to property would be light yard objects blown over, and some downed sticks, branches, and leaves.

Some storms could bring pea or dime-sized hail Thursday. (WNEM)

The rain will wrap up by midnight Thursday night. Our general expectation for rain is 0.1″ to 0.25″, though our luckiest residents who fall directly under a storm or downpour can expect to easily exceed 0.5″ of rain. This will give some local boosts to rain totals, helping lawns and crops!

The general expectation is 0.1" to 0.25", though over 0.5" is easily attainable under storms. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler as a result of the cold front though, only a high of 70 degrees is expected. It will be another day where because of the cold front, temperatures are more likely to stay in the 60s for the majority of the day, but briefly touch that 70 degree mark. The wind will mostly be from the northwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will see lower 70s. (WNEM)

Lows Thursday night fall to around 50 degrees, then Friday through the weekend sees warming temperatures with plenty of sun! For a look at the Father’s Day weekend stretch, head over to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

