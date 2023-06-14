Frankenmuth and Goodrich to open football season at U-M

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - Frankenmuth and Goodrich will open their 2023 season at The Big House this year.

The Martians are coming off of a fantastic 2022 campaign, which saw them finish runner-up in Division 4.

The Eagles went 13-1 last season with their only loss coming in the Division 5ive state finals.

The two powerhouse teams from the TV5 area will hit the turf to open their seasons on Friday, August 25 in Ann Arbor.

