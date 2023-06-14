Genesee Health System awards round of $800k mini-grants

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - For the second year in a row, Genesee Health System is awarding over $800k in mini-grants to community organizations that provide services and programs that address mental health.

Other mini-grants were awarded in April 2023 and in July 2022. The program is funded through the Genesee County Community Mental Health millage.

“Genesee County has a wealth of community organizations doing the needed work in mental health. The grassroots efforts taking place daily in the community continue to reach the vulnerable and underserved populations that may not seek our services,” said Danis Russell, CEO of GHS. “These mini-grants are our commitment to using millage funds to support mental health in the community.”

GHS said recipients of the grants will serve Genesee County residents in one of seven ways, including:

Law Enforcement/First Responders Crisis Intervention Training (CIT)

Law Enforcement & Mental Health Co-responses and Jail Diversion

Court/Corrections Mental Health Supports and Services

Suicide and Crisis Prevention

Schools: Prevention and Crisis De-escalation

Crisis Center/Crisis Stabilization

Health and Wellness for Vulnerable Populations

