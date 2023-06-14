GHOST conducts annual Juvenile Rescue

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Forces came together in an effort to protect local children and teens and let them know help is here.

TV5′s James Felton showed how the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office tracked down at-risk children to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks.

“The individuals that we have identified that are 17 years and under are considered some of the most vulnerable populations that we have,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Voices for Children, CPB, GISD, and DHHS to conduct the fifth annual Juvenile Rescue.

This year there are over 40 high-risk juveniles that have been identified. The GHOST team will track down these juveniles to ensure they are safe and offer services.

“They need to find out where these kids are. And that’s why these teams are so valuable,” Swanson said.

TV5 was offered the chance to ride along with one of the GHOST teams, and cameras were there as they found one of the juveniles they were looking for.

One GHOST operative could be heard asking the teen various questions.

“Has anyone ever offered you money or illegal drugs at the schools or anywhere around there? No? OK, good. A lot of bad people out there doing stupid stuff to kids,” the GHOST operative said to the teen. “Anyone ever try to offer you a job or anything? Anyone take photographs of you, besides us today, but anyone you don’t know try to take photographs of you? Anyone ever threaten to hurt you or your family?”

The visit was a productive one.

“So, what we did is we took a picture just in case something does happen, you run away, or whatever, we have an up-to-date picture, OK? God forbid something like that happens, OK?” the GHOST operative said to the teen.

It’s all part of the effort by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to keep those at risk safe.

