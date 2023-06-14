Grand Blanc advances; Cass City falls in quarterfinal matchups

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school spring sports season is reaching the end and several local teams are trying to write their names into the history book.

Check out the scores below to see if your school is advancing.

SOFTBALL POSTSEASON - QUARTERFINAL ROUND

Grand Blanc 4, Jenison 2

Richmond vs. Frankenmuth, PPD

Gladstone 1, Standish-Sterling 3 in nine innings

Cass City 6, Laingsburg 8

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 0, Mt. Pleasant Sacred 10 in six innings

Southfield Christian 4, Unionville-Sebewaing 7

GIRLS SOCCER POSTSEASON - SEMIFINAL ROUND

Grosse Pointe North 1, Linden 0

Grosse Ile 2, Flint Powers Catholic 1

