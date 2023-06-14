Grand Blanc advances; Cass City falls in quarterfinal matchups
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school spring sports season is reaching the end and several local teams are trying to write their names into the history book.
Check out the scores below to see if your school is advancing.
SOFTBALL POSTSEASON - QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Grand Blanc 4, Jenison 2
Richmond vs. Frankenmuth, PPD
Gladstone 1, Standish-Sterling 3 in nine innings
Cass City 6, Laingsburg 8
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 0, Mt. Pleasant Sacred 10 in six innings
Southfield Christian 4, Unionville-Sebewaing 7
GIRLS SOCCER POSTSEASON - SEMIFINAL ROUND
Grosse Pointe North 1, Linden 0
Grosse Ile 2, Flint Powers Catholic 1
