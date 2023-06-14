Habitat for Humanity begins revitalization project in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity bringing volunteers from across the Great Lakes Bay region on Wednesday to kick off their neighborhood revitalization project in the City of Saginaw, Covenant neighborhood.

Volunteers in conjunction with homeowners, area community groups, churches, and regional businesses will work to restore two occupied homes. Volunteers will paint and do light landscaping and more.

The first revitalization date is Wednesday, June 14 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The other dates are June 15 to June 17 and June 21 to June 23 with the same volunteer work shifts. Lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to volunteer. No experience is necessary. If you are interested, you can register in person at 1107 N. Oakley in Saginaw.

Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity volunteers have built or renovated 239 homes. Skilled and unskilled volunteers are needed year round. If you’d like to explore opportunities, contact the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity office at (989) 753-5200 to volunteer or email Lindsay Olgine at lindsayolgine@sshfh.org.

