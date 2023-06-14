Huron Co. beach closed due to E. coli

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County beach is closed due to high E. coli levels.

The Bird Creek Village Park Bathing Beach exceeded acceptable levels of E. coli and is closed to the public, the Huron County Health Department announced on Wednesday, June 14.

While testing, the health department collects three samples in three to six feet of water. A composite sample cannot exceed 300 E. coli colonies per 100 ml of water or else the beach must shut down until levels become safe.

The composite result from Bird Creek was 727, the health department said.

TV5 will update when the beach reopens.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.