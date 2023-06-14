Industrial Arts Institute receives award for welding education, workforce development

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Onaway, Mich. (WNEM) - The Industrial Arts Institute (IAI) received an award from the Economic Generator Network for its welding education and workforce development.

The IAI received the Outstanding Contributor Award, which comes with a $15,000 prize.

“It was an honor to receive this award today,” said Tamara Ward, executive director of the IAI. “We are proud to offer a unique program that prepares our students for the high-demand skilled trades industry in our region and beyond”.

The IAI was selected as this year’s recipient because of its innovative approach to training welders, creating a pipeline of skilled workers for the manufacturing sector, and facilitating job placement for their graduates, the Economic Generator Network said.

The institute has also collaborated with school districts to provide more than 300 students ages 14 to 18 with opportunities to attend summer welding camps and academies, with more than 100 additional spots planned for the summer of 2023, the Economic Generator Network said.

“We are interested in being a part of diversifying or finding opportunity to provide training in a lot of different areas,” Ward said. “So building that toolbox full of skill sets for individuals who can then head out to the industry and not only chase after employment, but chase after a career.”

Read next:
Michigan Senate passes bills allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breweries in Arizona, according to Tripadvisor.
Michigan Democrats introduce bills implementing increased energy efficiency
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Detroit-area city bans LGBTQ+ Pride flags on public property
Pride Flag
Kettering students take third at autonomous vehicle competition
Kettering University’s Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition (IGVC) team recently earned a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids
Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer of St. John's Episcopal Church and clergy members are seen during a pride...
Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, June 14
Solar power plant panels
Michigan Democrats introduce bills moving toward carbon-free power with increased energy efficiency