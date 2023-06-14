Industrial Arts Institute receives award for welding education, workforce development

Onaway, Mich. (WNEM) - The Industrial Arts Institute (IAI) received an award from the Economic Generator Network for its welding education and workforce development.

The IAI received the Outstanding Contributor Award, which comes with a $15,000 prize.

“It was an honor to receive this award today,” said Tamara Ward, executive director of the IAI. “We are proud to offer a unique program that prepares our students for the high-demand skilled trades industry in our region and beyond”.

The IAI was selected as this year’s recipient because of its innovative approach to training welders, creating a pipeline of skilled workers for the manufacturing sector, and facilitating job placement for their graduates, the Economic Generator Network said.

The institute has also collaborated with school districts to provide more than 300 students ages 14 to 18 with opportunities to attend summer welding camps and academies, with more than 100 additional spots planned for the summer of 2023, the Economic Generator Network said.

“We are interested in being a part of diversifying or finding opportunity to provide training in a lot of different areas,” Ward said. “So building that toolbox full of skill sets for individuals who can then head out to the industry and not only chase after employment, but chase after a career.”

