2 Karn coal plants formally close

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy formally closed two Karn coal plants in the Bay region in an effort to move forward with its plans for a clean energy future.

The closure of Karn 1 and 2 was commemorated by a ceremonial lowering of the facilities’ flag. The event was attended by generations of employees, retirees, union leadership, community members, the Karn family, and representatives from Consumer’s Energy.

“We are deeply grateful to the hundreds of employees who helped make Karn 1 and 2 an important part of our energy story here in Michigan,” said LeeRoy Wells Jr., Consumers Energy’s senior vice president of operations. “The legacy of their work and these plants continues, as it will now serve as a reminder of what we are capable of accomplishing together when we prioritize doing what is right for our customers and for the planet.”

The closures are part of Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan and puts it one step closer to closing all coal plants by 2025. The ongoing transition balances the responsibility to provide safe, reliable energy to power nearly two million Michigan homes and businesses with the need to protect the state’s natural resources.

The company has also prioritized the transition for Karn employees who remain with the company, along with providing support and guidance to those who are retiring or moving on to other career opportunities.

Consumers Energy is working closely with local leaders to determine next steps for the grounds, since the property is already home to a diverse array of wildlife, such as eagles, deer, and fish.

“Consumers Energy has worked for years to carry out this transition safely and efficiently, not only for our customers, but for our employees, for the land, and for the community that Karn has been a part of for years,” said Tonya Berry, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president of transformation and engineering. “Leadership in this transition means not doing what is easiest or cheapest, but doing what is right, and we intend to leave this space better than we found it.”

Karn 3 and 4 will continue to operate on natural gas and oil through 2031 while the company builds its renewable energy portfolio. Consumers Energy’s goal is to have 90 percent of its energy coming from renewable sources by 2040 and Karn 3 and 4′s operation will ensure Consumers Energy meets Michiganders’ energy needs.

