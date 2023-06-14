Kettering students take third at autonomous vehicle competition

By Sydney Kuenzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Kettering University’s Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition (IGVC) team recently earned a third-place finish at the 30th annual IGVC in Rochester.

For the IGVC, Kettering undergraduate and graduate-level students in the Introduction to Autonomous Driving classes design, develop, document, test and sell systems engineering projects. The competition features two challenges: the AutoNav Challenge and the Self-Drive Challenge.

This year was Kettering’s third time competing in the Self-Drive Challenge, where they finished in third place out of six teams competing. The team also finished fourth in Self-Drive Design/Presentation.

“I felt happy with the results because ultimately, my class spent about seven weeks working on this car compared to other colleges who had a lot more time than us,” said Nicholas Switalski, a computer engineering student who worked on the perceptions group.

In the Self-Drive Challenge, students adapted software provided by the U.S. Army to develop an autonomous golf cart.

“Our vehicle was the only system at the competition that uses a cutting-edge autonomy layer,” said Henry Grasman, co-captain. “A lot of teams were able to gain points with simpler systems but would ultimately run into roadblocks attempting to add complexity. Our struggle was working with such a complex system from the start, especially with such a short timeline.”

