MDOT announces temporary closure on I-75

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - MDOT announced that there will be a temporary closure on I-75 and I-475 this week.

MDOT will close the southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. The planned detour will take drivers from Hill Road to northbound I-475 to westbound I-69 to southbound I-75.

Additionally, up to two lanes of southbound I-75 between Dort Highway and US-23 will be closed from Friday, June 16 through the week of June 19.

These temporary closures are part of a $5.2 million project to resurface more than four miles of I-75 in Genesee County, MDOT said.

