MDOT announces temporary closure on I-75

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Sydney Kuenzer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - MDOT announced that there will be a temporary closure on I-75 and I-475 this week.

MDOT will close the southbound I-475 ramp to southbound I-75 from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. The planned detour will take drivers from Hill Road to northbound I-475 to westbound I-69 to southbound I-75.

Additionally, up to two lanes of southbound I-75 between Dort Highway and US-23 will be closed from Friday, June 16 through the week of June 19.

These temporary closures are part of a $5.2 million project to resurface more than four miles of I-75 in Genesee County, MDOT said.

Read next:
Senate passes legislation requiring lead testing in children
Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.
Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Saginaw burn ban lifted; still no fireworks
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Generic picture of inside a doctor's office.
Senate passes legislation requiring lead testing in children
Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids
Jackie Krawczak (IAI Board of Directors Member), Hannah Sanderson (IAI Board of Directors...
Industrial Arts Institute receives award for welding education, workforce development
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, June 14