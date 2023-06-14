Michigan Democrats introduce bills moving toward carbon-free power with increased energy efficiency

Solar power plant panels
Solar power plant panels(pgegreenenergy / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democrats introduced new bills Wednesday to implement parts of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

The new bills would implement increased energy efficiency, a timeline for carbon-free power, and affordable considerations from utility companies.

Lawmakers said change has to be made to make it to zero carbon emissions.

“One of the ways we get to a carbon-neutral energy sector is we gotta make sure we are making energy efficiency improvements, and that means less consumption of fossil fuels,” Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck. “And that, over time, will help improve the health of communities like mine.”

The bills would also upgrade the state’s energy waste reduction standard and update the state’s energy efficiency timeline.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids
Jackie Krawczak (IAI Board of Directors Member), Hannah Sanderson (IAI Board of Directors...
Industrial Arts Institute receives award for welding education, workforce development
Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer of St. John's Episcopal Church and clergy members are seen during a pride...
Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, June 14