Michigan justices consider new rule about preferred pronouns

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan courts soon might have to use preferred pronouns during legal proceedings.

TV5′s Rayvin Bleu found out why the issue is up for consideration and why opponents think it could be unfair.

“Pronouns are an essential part of someone’s gender expression and using them correctly demonstrates recognition and respect for that identity,” said Jerron Totten, a social justice engineer for LGBT Detroit.

He, she, and them are pronouns that have been a hot topic of conversation, and now that conversation is headed straight to the Michigan Supreme Courtroom.

Justices are considering a new rule for courts across the state to require the option for preferred pronouns in court proceedings.

“Transgender people don’t feel welcome, don’t feel comfortable in our courts, and they report being misgendered, being made fun of by court employees, and sometimes being mocked by judges. And they have less trust in the court system at a lower level than they do with law enforcement. So that shows you that there’s work that needs to be done,” said Jay Kaplan, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan’s LGBTQ Project.

Supporters said such a rule will provide a sense of and respect to members of the LGBTQ+ community who are transgender or non-binary.

Opponents said it’s unfair for people who hold different beliefs and opinions.

“One of the founding principles of this country is free speech and free exercise of religion. And part of that is we just don’t force people to say things that they disagree with,” said Will Bloomfield, an attorney for the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

They argue it will cause confusion in court proceedings and records, especially for the non-binary use of them and they.

“It might make sense in a courtroom as you’re speaking, but when you have an attorney reviewing the written transcript, is the attorney referring to a single person or to multiple, say, defendants or plaintiffs?” Bloomfield asked. “And that can be very confusing when you’re looking back at a court record.”

There is no word on when the court will issue its decision.

