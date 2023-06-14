Michigan Senate passes bills allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums

(Freepik.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed bills that would allow alcohol sales at on-campus sporting events Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Senate voted nearly unanimously for SB 247 on Wednesday with 36 yeas and 2 nays.

The bill would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to issue the governing board of a public university a maximum of five tavern licenses, five class C licenses, or a combination of five tavern or five class C licenses, to be used for scheduled events within the public area of an intercollegiate athletic event facility on university property if certain conditions were met.

The possible fiscal impact was described in the bill as producing “increased tax revenue of an unknown magnitude.”

Previous story: Proposal to allow alcohol sales at college games advances to Michigan Senate vote

Among the universities in the Big Ten conference, only Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska prohibit the sale of alcohol within their arenas.

The privilege to purchase alcohol at Spartan Stadium is limited to those occupying suites. However, if the proposed bills are enacted into law, stadiums hosting hockey, basketball or football games could offer beer, liquor or wine throughout their premises.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Digital protection registry adds websites, blocks adult ads from kids
Jackie Krawczak (IAI Board of Directors Member), Hannah Sanderson (IAI Board of Directors...
Industrial Arts Institute receives award for welding education, workforce development
Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer of St. John's Episcopal Church and clergy members are seen during a pride...
Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, June 14
Solar power plant panels
Michigan Democrats introduce bills moving toward carbon-free power with increased energy efficiency