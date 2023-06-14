Michigan Senate passes bills allowing alcohol sales in college stadiums

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed bills that would allow alcohol sales at on-campus sporting events Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Senate voted nearly unanimously for SB 247 on Wednesday with 36 yeas and 2 nays.

The bill would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to issue the governing board of a public university a maximum of five tavern licenses, five class C licenses, or a combination of five tavern or five class C licenses, to be used for scheduled events within the public area of an intercollegiate athletic event facility on university property if certain conditions were met.

The possible fiscal impact was described in the bill as producing “increased tax revenue of an unknown magnitude.”

Previous story: Proposal to allow alcohol sales at college games advances to Michigan Senate vote

Among the universities in the Big Ten conference, only Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska prohibit the sale of alcohol within their arenas.

The privilege to purchase alcohol at Spartan Stadium is limited to those occupying suites. However, if the proposed bills are enacted into law, stadiums hosting hockey, basketball or football games could offer beer, liquor or wine throughout their premises.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.