Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts

A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts. (WCVB, INSTAGRAM, KATSCREEPYCREATIONS, CNN, Instagram/KatsCreepyCreations)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – Authorities say human body parts were stolen from a morgue at Harvard Medical School in Boston then sold and shipped through the mail.

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the school for educational purposes.

A federal indictment accuses the morgue’s manager, Cedric Lodge, of stealing portions of dissected cadavers and bringing them to his home in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said he and his wife, Denise, then sold the body parts.

The indictment also identified alleged buyers Katrina MacLean and Joshua Taylor.

MacLean is accused of reselling remains to buyers in several states.

MacLean, Taylor and the Lodgers are facing charges including conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

The Lodgers and MacLean were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Another individual, Jeremy Pauley, was arrested last summer for allegedly purchasing remains from MacLean.

He was charged with offenses including abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a major crash on Davison Road and Center in Flint.
Man killed, 6 others injured in Flint crash
Vincent DeLorenzo
Former Flint-area priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old
Michael Wayne Frisco
MSP: 49-year-old Midland man reported missing
Notch’yo Burger ‘n’ Snow menu.
$30K of equipment stolen from Birch Run restaurant
H2O’s Waterside Grill
Bay City riverfront’s new restaurant

Latest News

4 juvenile passengers taken to hospital following crash
Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office holds meeting about jail
A mid-Michigan sheriff is pushing to replace a jail that he said is a danger zone.
‘This issue won’t go away’: Meeting held about Tuscola Co. Jail
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Harvard morgue manager accused of stealing body parts