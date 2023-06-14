Nationwide reveals the year’s wackiest pet names

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Do you think your pet has the wackiest name? Compare your pets name to the winners of Nationwide’s Wacky Pet Name competition.

Nationwide hosted a public vote June 5 to June 9 to decide the most creative names among the pet insurance company’s recently enrolled pets. For the first time, the Wacky Pet Names celebration included more species rather than just dogs and cats.

An Oklahoma dog with a tombstone-inspired name, a Minnesota cat named after a sitcom character, and an ironically named Florida pot-bellied pig came out on top getting the kookiest canine, funkiest feline, and most eccentric exotic titles. Congratulations to Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike, and Piggy Smalls!

“This annual recognition is an occasion to appreciate the ingenuity and imagination of pet parents,” said Dr. Jules Benson, Vice President, Pet Health and Chief Veterinary Officer for Nationwide. “Each name - wacky or not - among our more than 1.2 million insured pets signifies something special and shows thoughtfulness about a pet’s place within a family.”

To celebrate the honors, the pet’s families will each get a professional at-home photo shoot with their pet and a $100 gift card.

Below are links to personal profiles of the top vote getters and all other nominees:

To see what other names made the list, go to Nationwide’s website.

